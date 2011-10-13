Oct 12 The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved
a long-delayed trade pact Colombia, along with deals with South
Korea and Panama.
Here is an assessment of some possible winners and losers
emerging from the U.S.-Colombia accord.
WINNERS
* Macroeconomy
The deal could add 0.5 to 1.0 percentage points to
Colombian GDP growth and is expected to help Colombia triple
exports to the United States over the next five or six years,
from $17 billion a year currently to some $50 billion, Commerce
Minister Sergio Diaz-Granados said. Non-mineral exports will
generate an additional 300,000 jobs over the same period, the
minister said.
* Flowers and other plants
Colombia is the world's second-largest exporter of cut
flowers after the Netherlands and the largest supplier to the
U.S. market. Seventy-six percent of the $1.24 billion in
flowers Colombia shipped globally last year went to the United
States. Colombia had preferential tariff access since the early
1990s under the Andean Trade Preferences Act but that
legislation expired in February and Colombian flowers were
slapped with duties ranging from 3.2 percent to 7 percent. With
the free-trade agreement, those duties will be eliminated.
Textiles and clothing
The Andean nation last year boosted clothing and textile
exports to the United States by 17.4 percent versus 2009. Since
the expiration of the trade preferences act, Colombian products
such as children's clothes, jeans, underwear and sheets are
paying duties averaging between 25 percent and 35 percent. Now
they will be tariff-free, saving millions of dollars per year.
Leather goods
Colombia exported $250 million in leather goods such as
bags, wallets and suitcases in 2010, and exports in the first
months of 2011 grew 35 percent, despite a fall in the demand
for footwear. Since expiration of the preferences act, leather
products have paid $3 million in tariffs. With the free-trade
deal, sales could increase 15 percent per year on average and
allow zero-tariff machinery imports.
LOSERS
Rice
Colombia produces 2 million metric tonnes of rice per year
for local consumption, but does not export. With the deal, the
United States would be allowed to send Colombia 79,000 tonnes
of rice tariff-free under a quota that would gradually
increase. Local farmers fear the market will be overwhelmed by
cheaper U.S. rice, forcing them out of business. Around 500,000
families grow rice, corn, wheat and sorghum.
Corn
Colombia consumes around 4 million tons of corn per year,
but it produces only around 1 million tons. Locally grown white
corn is used for food and most imported yellow corn goes to
animal feed. Colombia imported 3.6 million tons of corn in
2010/2011, including $118 million worth from the United States.
The United States has been losing market share of corn imports
to other South American countries but that could change with
the deal. Local growers worry they cannot compete.
Chicken
Poultry farmers see good and bad in the U.S. trade
agreement. They would benefit from cheaper yellow corn to feed
their animals, but they would face a flood of cheap chicken.
U.S. consumers prefer chicken breasts, so U.S. poultry
companies send legs and other parts abroad at a discount. An
imported ton of chicken legs costs $1,000, while the same ton
produced locally and sold in a supermarket could cost $2,000.
In 2010 U.S. poultry producers exported an estimated $22
million worth of chicken to Colombia.
