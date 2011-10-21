* Bryson was branded an "environmental extremist"
* Supported cap-and-trade clean air legislation
(Updates with ACU comment, paragraphs 13-14)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 The U.S. Senate, on a
bipartisan vote of 74-26 on Thursday, confirmed former energy
company executive John Bryson as commerce secretary, despite
the objection of some Republicans due to his background as an
environmentalist.
President Barack Obama tapped Bryson in May to replace Gary
Locke as head of the Commerce Department, which has been at the
forefront of government efforts to double U.S. exports by 2014.
Locke is now U.S. ambassador to China.
Obama hailed the Senate confirmation, saying in a
statement, "As Secretary of Commerce, John Bryson will be a key
member of my economic team, working with the business community
to promote job creation, foster growth, and help open up new
markets around the world for American-made goods."
Bryson was chief executive of California utility Edison
International (EIX.N) from 1990 to 2008 before serving a brief
stint as chairman of BrightSource Energy, a solar energy
company that received $1.6 billion in loan guarantees in April
from the Obama administration.
Senate Republicans vowed to delay votes on Bryson and other
trade nominees until Obama formally submitted three
long-delayed free trade pacts with South Korea, Colombia and
Panama to Congress for approval.
Obama did so on Oct. 3 and the Senate and House of
Representatives swiftly approved the pacts.
Some conservative Republicans also objected to Bryson on
policy grounds.
Senator John Barrasso, a member of the Senate Republican
leadership, branded Bryson an "environmental extremist" for his
support of cap-and-trade legislation that failed to clear the
Senate last year and his role four decades ago in founding the
Natural Resources Defense Council, a leading environmental
group.
Cap-and-trade refers to a scheme that would set a ceiling
on emissions blamed for global warming and create a trading
system among companies to meet it. Many opponents see it as a
tax that will drive up the cost of energy.
PLEDGE TO SIMPLIFY REGULATIONS
At his confirmation hearing in June, Bryson defended his
support for the cap-and-trade bill that passed the House of
Representatives but died in the Senate, saying his views were
widely shared in the utility industry.
He also promised to be an advocate for reducing burdensome
government regulations to help create jobs.
"If confirmed, I will be a voice in this administration for
simplifying regulations that are difficult to understand and
eliminating regulations that are unnecessary," Bryson said.
The American Conservative Union, which earlier this week
urged senators to vote "no" on the nomination, decried
the confirmation, calling Bryson a "known job killer and enemy
of American entrepreneurs."
"The senseless appointment of Mr. Bryson is just another
gaffe in a series of miserable economic policy decisions made
by President Obama," ACU Chairman Al Cardenas said in a
statement.
A group of mayors praised Bryson's experience as a former
CEO and board member of such Fortune 100 companies as Walt
Disney Co and Boeing, and called for his confirmation.
"He understands what American companies are facing in this
economy, and he will be a business advocate in the (Obama)
Cabinet. Most importantly, he knows that the private sector is
the engine for job creation," the mayors said in an Oct. 4
letter to Senate leaders.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Peter Cooney)