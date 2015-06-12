By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 12 Some of the biggest
household names in Corporate America suffered a setback on
Friday as U.S. lawmakers blocked a key piece of legislation
central to a major Pacific trade deal that advocates say would
boost exports by reducing trade barriers overseas.
The House of Representatives failed to advance a
"fast-track" trade deal, by defeating a related measure intended
to aid workers hurt by trade. But in a later symbolic vote, the
chamber passed Trade Promotion Authority, raising Republican
hopes of succeeding in a second attempt that could come on
Tuesday.
U.S. multinationals from a range of industries such as
General Electric Co, Boeing Co, Johnson & Johnson
expect to benefit from a new trade agreement with Japan
and 10 other Asia-Pacific nations, which aims to lower tariffs
and open up new markets for exports.
Tech companies such as Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp
, International Business Machines Corp and AT&T
Inc also support a new trade deal in the hopes that
exports of digital services such as software would increase. A
trade group cited a Brookings Institution estimate that the U.S.
saw a worldwide digital trade surplus of $150 billion in 2012.
But more U.S.-focused manufacturers, including Detroit's
automakers, worry that any export gains may be outweighed by a
surge of imports as the dollar remains strong against the
Japanese yen and other global currencies.
Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, already
hurt by the yen's weakness in recent years, are asking any final
Pacific trade agreement include rules to prevent Japan and other
countries from engaging in currency manipulation.
"We see (Trans-Pacific Partnership) as an opportunity if it
addresses currency manipulation," said Ford spokeswoman Christin
Baker. GM said in a statement that while it supports free trade,
currency manipulation should not be used as a mechanism to
"inappropriately advantage one country's trade position over
another."
Democrats and labor groups also worry that the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) would hurt U.S. workers who have
seen good-paying manufacturing jobs disappear to other parts of
the world including Asia.
In trying to advance his signature Pacific trade deal,
President Barack Obama has relied heavily on an unusual chorus
of support from America's largest companies betting on a new
growth in exports, which topped $1.4 trillion last year
according to the National Association of Manufacturers.
Boeing, in an emailed statement to Reuters, said that the
international market opportunities are "huge" for Boeing as well
as the 14,800 U.S. companies that help build and service its
products.
Over the next 20 years, airlines in the 12 TPP countries are
expected to purchase 11,300 airplanes valued at $1.5 trillion,
while airlines in the countries participating in a separate
trade agreement with the European Union are forecast to purchase
12,600 airplanes valued at $1.6 trillion, said Ted Austell,
Boeing's vice president for executive branch and legislative
affairs.
"As trade grows, so too does the demand for international
air service and thus the demand for U.S.-built commercial
airplanes," Austell said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a business lobby group, says
free trade would not only benefit manufacturing but also
business services - which includes software, architecture,
engineering, project management and financial services, and
employees some 18 million Americans.
Twenty-seven chief executives of U.S. tech companies
including AT&T, IBM, Intel, Microsoft and Nasdaq wrote to
lawmakers in the House of Representatives this week, asking for
a quick passage of fast-track legislation.
They have long criticized what they call "digital trade
barriers" established by U.S. trade partners, such as
restrictions on how U.S. companies move and store their data and
efforts by some countries to force them to store data within
their borders.
"...Governments must refrain from measures that impede
digital trade in goods and services, restrict cross-border data
flows, or require local storage or processing of data," said
Mark MacCarthy, vice president of public policy at the Software
and Information Industry Association.
(Additional reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington, Bernie
Woodall in Detroit and Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Editing by
Soyoung Kim and Tom Brown)