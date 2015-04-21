WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. Senator Harry Reid, the chamber's Democratic leader, on Tuesday registered his strong opposition to free-trade deals and warned senators against moving too quickly on legislation streamlining the passage of trade deals through Congress.

Another top Democrat, Senator Chuck Schumer, said there was strong bipartisan support for a measure to discourage China from currency manipulation that could be part of the "trade promotion authority" legislation that is being considered by the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell)