* Bill would prevent Congress from amending trade deals
* Legislation seen vital to securing new pacts; organized
labor worried
* Avoiding currency manipulation would be U.S. goal
* Key House Democrat declines to back proposal
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 U.S. lawmakers on Thursday
proposed a bill to give the White House power to fast-track
international trade agreements as the United States gears up for
a hectic year of trade negotiations.
The bill would let the administration put trade deals before
Congress for an up or down vote without amendments, a move
backed by big business and farmers but viewed with caution by
others. Without that assurance, trading partners could be less
willing to sign deals.
The fast-track power would help the United States in
negotiations this year with Pacific Rim and European Union
countries on two separate pacts that would encompass nearly
two-thirds of the global economy and trade flows.
Under the bipartisan Trade Promotion Authority (TPA)
proposal, avoiding currency manipulation would be set as a goal
for U.S. trade negotiators, a controversial measure that may
upset major trading partners. Aides said the bill would also
strengthen rules for agriculture.
"The TPA legislation that we are introducing today will make
sure that these trade deals get done, and get done right," said
Democrat Max Baucus, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee,
which has jurisdiction over trade.
The committee's senior Republican, Orrin Hatch, and
Representative Dave Camp, the Republican chairman of the House
Ways and Means Committee, which also oversees trade issues,
joined Baucus in backing the bill.
But passage is not assured. Representative Sander Levin, the
top Democrat on the Ways and Means panel, declined to join the
proposal and said he was working on separate legislation.
Critics of the fast-track power say it erodes transparency
and accountability and does not protect local workers, which
unions say is of particular concern with the Trans-Pacific
Partnership, or TPP.
"More U.S. jobs would be shifted overseas and U.S. workers
would suffer lower wages as companies look to countries like
Vietnam, where the average hourly wage is 75 cents,"
Communications Workers of America President Larry Cohen said in
a statement. Vietnam is a TPP partner.
The White House welcomed the proposal and said failing to
act could leave the United States at a competitive disadvantage.
"We need to use every tool we have to knock down trade
barriers," it said in a statement. "If we don't seize these
opportunities, our competitors surely will."
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has said it will lobby
lawmakers to support the fast-track power, which lapsed in 2007,
and said sealing the trade pacts was vital for jobs and growth.
Trade deals can lower the cost of goods imported into the
United States and boost markets for U.S. exports, which Obama
said in 2010 he wanted to double by 2015.
CURRENCIES IN FOCUS
The bill would give members of Congress access to
negotiating texts of trade agreements and allow them to
participate in talks as advisers to the U.S. negotiating team, a
change from earlier fast-track laws.
Levin said it did not go far enough to involve lawmakers in
trade talks or to prevent currency manipulation by trading
partners, adding that the TPP should include a specific currency
clause.
U.S. automakers, worried that Japanese competitors may gain
an edge in the local market, said earlier all TPP signatories
should pledge not to manipulate currencies, on pain of having
tariff benefits under the pact suspended.
"If Japan is going to be part of this, it has to open up its
market," Levin said.
Including a currency goal in the TPA does not mean a similar
provision will be included in all U.S. trade agreements. But
Senate aides said U.S. negotiators would be expected to show
progress toward meeting the objective.
Ted Truman, a Treasury official under former President Bill
Clinton, said it made no sense to burden trade talks with a
currency provision. "My concern is that I don't think you can
get anything that means anything and it's likely to be a
deal-breaker," he said.
Other negotiating objectives set out in the proposal may
also raise eyebrows among trading partners. Senate aides said
the bill would seek "robust and enforceable" rules on food
safety and animal and plant health regulations - sticking points
in relations with China and Europe, among others.
The bill would also set a "high standard" for intellectual
property protection. Developing countries complain that strong
patent protection for drug companies makes medicines too
expensive.
National Foreign Trade Council President Bill Reinsch said
he was confident that TPA would be approved but said he hoped
the fight would not be as bitter as in 2001 and 2002, when it
passed with a slim margin and only after last-minute
concessions.
"What worries me about it is not that they won't get it
done. What worries me about it is that it's going to end up
being the same kind of nasty, partisan fight it was 13 years
ago," he told reporters on Wednesday.