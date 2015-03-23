(Adds background)
WASHINGTON, March 23 Bipartisan legislation to
streamline the passage of trade deals through the U.S. Congress
will probably not be done until next month, the Republican
chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said on Monday.
"We will probably have to wait until we get back but if I
can get an agreement before, I will do it," Orrin Hatch told
reporters.
Congress goes on a two-week recess at the end of the week.
Talks on the bill, which would restrict Congress to a
yes-or-no vote on trade deals in exchange for setting
negotiating objectives, have been held up over Senator Ron
Wyden's calls for more transparency and greater congressional
involvement. Wyden is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance
Committee.
Hatch has said he will not consider a mechanism that would
allow lawmakers to strip a bill of its fast-track status if it
were deemed not to fulfill negotiating objectives adequately.
The impasse is frustrating trading partners. New Zealand
Trade Minister Tim Groser, who visited Washington last week,
said Congress had to pass the legislation before negotiators
could finish up talks on the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership.
Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said it would be
difficult to reach a U.S.-Japan agreement, a key stepping stone
to the wider deal, without trade promotion authority
legislation.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter
Cooney)