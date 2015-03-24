(Adds quote from Hatch, background)
WASHINGTON, March 23 Bipartisan legislation to
streamline the passage of trade deals through the U.S. Congress
will probably not be done until next month, the Republican
chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said on Monday.
Senator Orrin Hatch said he was prepared to work on a
further concession to bring the panel's top Democrat, Ron Wyden,
on board, but there was a limit to how far he could compromise
on a bill seen as key to finalizing a Pacific trade pact.
"We will probably have to wait until we get back, but if I
can get an agreement before, I will do it," Hatch told
reporters. Congress goes on a two-week recess at the end of the
week.
"I will do my very best to come up with something between
now and when we get back, but if he doesn't do it, that would be
very unfortunate, but we are going to have to go ahead," Hatch
said.
Talks on the bill, which would restrict Congress to a
yes-or-no vote on trade deals in exchange for setting
negotiating objectives, have been held up over Wyden's calls for
more transparency and greater congressional involvement, which
may help muster support among Democrats wary of trade deals.
Hatch has said he will not consider a mechanism that would
allow lawmakers to strip a bill of its fast-track status if it
were deemed not to fulfill negotiating objectives adequately.
The impasse is frustrating trading partners. New Zealand
Trade Minister Tim Groser, who visited Washington last week,
said Congress had to pass the legislation before negotiators
could complete the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, which
many had hoped to wrap up early this year.
Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said it would be
difficult to reach a U.S.-Japan agreement, a key stepping stone
to the wider deal, without trade promotion authority
legislation.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler, Peter
Cooney and Ken Wills)