By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 The U.S. Congress was poised
on Wednesday to approve long-delayed trade pacts with South
Korea, Colombia and Panama that are expected to create U.S.
jobs by boosting exports by about $13 billion a year.
The House of Representatives and Senate are expected to
back the deals in a series of votes later on Wednesday.
Supporters hope the action marks an end to a long U.S.
drought on deals to open trade. Each pact had been stuck at the
White House for at least four years.
"We will send a strong signal to the world that America is
back on the trade field," said Representative Kevin Brady, a
Texas Republican, at a rally with business groups.
But House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said the chamber
should be voting instead on a bill passed by the Senate on
Tuesday to crack down on the Chinese currency practices she
blamed for millions of lost American jobs. House Speaker John
Boehner, a Republican, has said he opposes that bill.
"I urge my colleagues to urge the leadership of this House
to take up the China currency bill before we take up any other
trade bills," Pelosi said.
U.S. farm and manufactured goods exports are expected to
rise under the three trade agreements as tariffs are phased
out. The pacts also open new markets for U.S. companies in
service sectors such as banking, insurance and express
delivery.
Critics say the deals will harm U.S. employment, but the
Obama administration and other proponents think they will
support tens of thousands jobs.
The biggest gains are expected from the pact with South
Korea, a longtime U.S. ally and a $1 trillion economy in a
region increasingly dominated by China. The agreement will help
anchor the United States in the fast-growing Asia Pacific
region so it can share in its growth, analysts say.
The expected House and Senate action comes just a day
before South Korean President Lee Myung-bak speaks to a joint
session of the U.S. Congress, a visit that has given lawmakers
an added impetus to move the deals.
President Barack Obama sent the three agreements to Capitol
Hill just nine days ago, four to five years after they were
negotiated. The deals had foundered primarily on Democratic
Party concerns over labor practices abroad and the fear
increased competition would cost U.S. jobs.
OPPORTUNITIES LOST
While U.S. farmers and big agricultural exporters are
excited about new sales opportunities for beef, pork, poultry,
corn, wheat, soybeans and other food products in the three
markets, they lament the long delay as a lost opportunity as
other countries nailed down bilateral deals.
"We can't underestimate how much U.S. agriculture has lost
out," while the current pacts were stalled, said Devry
Boughner, director of international business relations for the
food, agriculture and risk management giant Cargill.
"Corn, soybeans and wheat exports from the U.S. have gone
from a 78 percent market share in the Colombian market to 28
percent, owing in part to the fact that Canada got to Colombia
first," Boughner said.
The White House is negotiating a regional trade agreement
known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact with eight other
countries in the Asia-Pacific region, but any congressional
action on that deal might be delayed until after the 2012
election even if it is concluded next year.
The Obama administration also has been unable to conclude
the Doha round of world trade talks, which will soon enter
their 11th year, and has begun no new bilateral trade
negotiations during its nearly three years in office.
KOREA PACT LARGEST SINCE NAFTA
The deal between the United States and South Korea, the
world's largest and 14th largest economies, respectively, would
be the biggest U.S. trade pact since the North American Free
Trade Agreement, which went into force in January 1994.
In a study in 2007, the U.S. International Trade Commission
estimated the deal would lift U.S. imports from Korea by $6.4
billion to $6.9 billion a year, with gains in areas such as
clothing, leather goods, footwear, electronics and cars.
A study by the labor-backed Economic Policy Institute
estimates the Korea deal will cost about 159,000 jobs over
seven years. But the White House says that it will help create
or maintain more than 70,000, while congressional Republicans
see as many as 250,000 new jobs.
All three agreements were negotiated and signed during the
administration of former President George W. Bush, who was
unable to win their approval from the Democratic-controlled
Congress before leaving office in 2009.
The oldest and most controversial pact, the one with
Colombia, was signed in November 2006 and the other two accords
in mid-2007. Since then, other countries have negotiated scores
of new trade agreements around the world.
A broad coalition of farm, manufactured and services
industry groups have pushed ceaselessly for the agreements, and
found a more favorable environment after the 2010 elections
when Republican regained control of the House.
Ted Austell, a vice president at Boeing (BA.N), said the
aircraft maker expects to benefit both directly and indirectly.
"When commerce increases, downstream that turns into aircraft
orders. More movement of people and certainly of goods opens up
more opportunity to sell aircraft," he said.
Support for the Colombia pact has been the weakest of the
three. Many Democrats say Colombia needs to do more to stop
killings of trade unionists and prosecute those responsible.
The White House has pledged the agreement with Colombia
will not go into force until Bogota "has successfully
implemented key elements" of an action plan to address the
violence.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Jackie Frank)