WASHINGTON Jan 27 The U.S. Treasury is taking
the lead on addressing currency manipulation, U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said on Tuesday.
At a Senate committee hearing on trade, Froman was pressed
to say whether the administration would seek to address currency
manipulation in a Pacific trade pact currently under
negotiation.
Froman said Treasury Secretary Jack Lew had the lead in
currency issues "at this point" and was raising them bilaterally
and in international groups such as the Group of Seven and the
International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)