WASHINGTON Jan 27 The U.S. Treasury is taking the lead on addressing currency manipulation, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Tuesday.

At a Senate committee hearing on trade, Froman was pressed to say whether the administration would seek to address currency manipulation in a Pacific trade pact currently under negotiation.

Froman said Treasury Secretary Jack Lew had the lead in currency issues "at this point" and was raising them bilaterally and in international groups such as the Group of Seven and the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)