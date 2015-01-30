(Adds comments from speech, background)
WASHINGTON Jan 30 The Obama administration must
insist that U.S. trading partners pledge not to manipulate
currencies when negotiating trade deals, the chairman of the
Senate Committee on Finance said on Friday.
Addressing currency concerns was key to winning lawmakers'
support for a bill to fast-track trade agreements through
Congress, and deals such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership,
committee Chairman Orrin Hatch told the American Enterprise
Institute.
"Pretending these concerns don't exist will not suffice," he
said.
"The administration must engage much more effectively with
Congress on this issue if they want to receive strong support
for TPA (trade promotion authority) and any subsequent trade
agreements."
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Tuesday
Treasury had the lead on currency issues.
Hatch said he expected that the fundamentals of a TPA bill
to be introduced soon would be "substantially the same" as
legislation drafted last year, which never progressed to a vote.
The bill allows lawmakers to set negotiating objectives for
trade deals in exchange for a yes-or-no vote on the final deal,
without amendments.
Hatch said he would not support any trade deals which did
not include strong intellectual property protections.
Other conditions included investor-state dispute settlement
provisions; no barriers to digital trade, and the elimination of
tariffs on U.S. exports of goods, services and agricultural
products.
Japan and Canada had to accept more U.S. farm exports, he
said.
"Let me be clear: If Japan, Canada and our other TPP
partners are not willing to open their markets to our exports,
the final agreement will never receive support in Congress,"
Hatch said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey and
Bernadette Baum)