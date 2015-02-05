By Krista Hughes
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 5 A widening in the U.S. trade
deficit coupled with a strong dollar has lent fresh impetus to
calls for the United States to tackle currency cheats, although
data show a mixed impact.
The greenback rose nearly 13 percent against a basket of
major currencies in 2014, the most since 1997, while data
released on Thursday showed the goods trade deficit for the year
widened 5 percent to top $730 billion.
The United States logged a record trade deficit with South
Korea, just two years into a bilateral trade pact, along with
Europe, and China. Critics have long pointed to China's managed
currency as a factor in the trade deficit.
"When you can devalue your currency and use that tool you
are dealing with ... unfair trade," said Democratic
Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, one of many on
Capitol Hill who want trade pacts to punish currency
manipulators.
U.S. Federal Reserve modeling assumes that a 10 percent
appreciation in the dollar against a broad range of trading
partners will cut real exports by 6 percent over three or more
years.
But although a strong currency makes a country's exports
more expensive, the impact may not be visible due to other
factors such as changes in domestic demand, lower oil prices or
interruptions to shipping, such as a threatened dockworkers'
strike at U.S. West Coast ports.
Although the broad trade-weighted dollar index has
appreciated 12 percent since mid-2011, U.S. exports are up 10
percent since 2011 amid a rebound from the financial crisis.
Similarly, despite the yen weakening one-third against the
dollar since late 2011, the trade deficit with Japan is
now on a downward track.
Still, imports of Japanese cars have risen 13 percent since
2011. The American Automotive Policy Council, which represents
Chrysler, Ford and General Motors <GM.N >, said
the weak yen allowed Japanese competitors to load up on extras.
"The navigation system that might be in a luxury vehicle can
suddenly be in more of a family sedan-class vehicle," said AAPC
President Matt Blunt, who wants currency rules in the
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, which includes Japan.
However, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said
71 percent of Japanese-brand vehicles sold in the United States
are built in North America.
Commerce Under Secretary Stefan Selig said the strong dollar
would likely continue and only boosted the case for trade deals
to lower export barriers.
"The question is: What are we going to do to help American
companies export in that environment?" he said at a seminar
hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington.
Negotiators are close to finalizing the Pacific trade pact.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Thursday warned senators against
injecting currency provisions into trade deals.
