WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew said on Thursday the United States had made progress in
convincing other countries not to manipulate their currencies
and would press even harder for trading partners to let exchange
rates move freely.
Lew made the remarks in testimony prepared for a Senate
Finance Committee hearing on trade. Many U.S. lawmakers want the
administration to insist on tough currency rules in trade pacts,
but officials say that is not the right forum.
"We will continue to intensify our efforts on exchange rates
using the tools and channels that are most effective," Lew
said.
"We will build on our ongoing multilateral and bilateral
engagement...to press countries even harder towards more
market-determined exchange rates and to secure strong
commitments on currency disciplines," he said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Emily Stephenson)