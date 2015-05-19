UPDATE 3-Japan output jump, low jobless rate yet to spark inflation
* Feb household spending down 3.8 pct yr/yr vs f'cast -1.7 pct
WASHINGTON May 19 The United States will press potential partners in an Asia-Pacific trade pact for a parallel understanding on currency policies, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.
"In my conversations with our 11 negotiating partners I point to the strong feeling in our country, the strong feeling in our Congress" over currency policies, Lew told a panel, referring to Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade talks.
"And it's the reason we can have a conversation with them about what can we do in the context of TPP on currency," he said. "So we will continue the conversation on a very hard issue like currency and I think we will achieve something." (Reporting by Jason Lange and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Feb household spending down 3.8 pct yr/yr vs f'cast -1.7 pct
QUITO, March 30 An ally of leftist President Rafael Correa and a right-wing former bank boss are battling to become Ecuador's next president in Sunday's election after a tense and tight campaign in the historically volatile Andean nation.