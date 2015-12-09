(Adds details on human trafficking, Nepal)
WASHINGTON Dec 9 U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday
agreed on a compromise to strengthen enforcement of trade laws
and toughen rules against currency manipulation.
The legislation, agreed by lawmakers from both political
parties and both houses of Congress, stops short of the
sanctions for currency cheating which some lawmakers had
demanded.
Instead, it allows the U.S. administration to bar countries
from U.S. trade deals and government procurement contracts if
they keep their currencies artificially low to gain a
competitive advantage through cheaper exports.
Rules on human trafficking which could have complicated
congressional passage of a landmark Pacific trade deal were also
softened, as expected, although trading partners will still have
to take concrete steps to tackle trafficking.
The bill, which makes it harder for foreign companies to
avoid import duties imposed to stop competitors selling goods
too cheaply in U.S. markets, was part of a package of trade
legislation presented to Congress in June. It did not pass
because of differences between the Senate and House of
Representatives versions.
"Strong enforcement is a key element in our trade arsenal
and thanks to this legislation, the Administration will have a
number of new tools to hold America's trading partners
accountable," said Republican Senator Orrin Hatch, chair of the
committee that thrashed out the compromise.
Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate committee
responsible for trade, said the bill would also permanently ban
unfair taxes on Internet commerce and on Internet access,
upgrading a moratorium put in place in 1998.
It also opens the door for preferential treatment for some
imports from Nepal, following an earthquake in April this year
that killed almost 9,000 people.
Both the House and Senate have to approve the compromise
before the changes can take effect.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Susan
Cornwell; Editing by Sandra Maler)