By Doug Palmer
| WASHINGTON, June 12
Wednesday acknowledged that revelations of U.S. government
surveillance of phone and internet records could complicate
trade negotiations aimed at reducing barriers to cross-border
electronic data flows.
"There's no question that for a long time one of the most
difficult issues that we're grappling with ... is the whole
domain of issues encompassed in privacy," said Michael Punke,
U.S. ambassador to the World Trade Organization.
"I don't think you need to be a genius, if you've read the
newspapers over the last couple of days, to know that things
that have been happening will result in an intensification of
that discussion," Punke added at an event focused on recently
launched talks on an International Services Agreement to reduce
regulatory barriers in trade in services such as finance and
telecommunications.
The negotiations include the United States, the European
Union, Japan, Mexico, Turkey and more than a dozen other
countries. One U.S. goal in those talks is to reduce barriers
that prevent companies from moving data across borders.
Revelations about the U.S. National Security Agency
surveillance programs have triggered a debate about the proper
balance between privacy and security.
"I think what we're looking at in the international context
is the same willingness to continue engaging in that debate and
figuring out what the appropriate balances are," Punke said.
Free movement of data is a priority for many
telecommunications and internet companies such as Verizon
, Google and Facebook whose customer data
has been used by NSA surveillance programs to identify potential
threats to the United States.
It's also important for other service companies that want to
easily move data around without being required to establish a
local presence in every country.
"We are seeing requirements to locate facilities, to locate
data exclusively in countries, to manage it in-country. And that
completely eviscerates the whole notion of a cloud-type of
service," Jackie Ruff, vice president for international public
policy and regulatory affairs at Verizon Communications, said at
the event with Punke.
"We also need to make sure that privacy rules ... do not
undermine these seamless data flows. That's a tough issue but I
think that can be done in a way that doesn't require uniformity,
but rather compatibility or interoperability among national
privacy rules," Ruff said.
The United States is seeking similar commitments on the free
flow of data in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a proposed free
trade pact among 12 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, and in
separate free trade talks with the European Union that are
slated to begin in July.
At a U.S. government hearing last week, privacy rights
groups raised concerns that the proposed U.S.-EU agreement could
become a "back door" way for the United States to loosen EU
privacy rules that have frustrated American companies like
Google and Facebook.
"We've made it very clear that we're not willing to give up
privacy for the sake of few digital dollars," said Jeff Chester,
executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, a
privacy rights group.