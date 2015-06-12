WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Friday blocked legislation to "fast-track"
trade deals through Congress as lawmakers defeated a related
measure on aid to workers hurt by trade, dealing a big blow to
President Barack Obama.
The measures had been joined together and the defeat of the
program providing aid for U.S. workers who lose their jobs
because of trade pacts ends, at least for now, a drive in the
House to pass the fast-track bill, which Obama needs to finish
negotiating a 12-nation Pacific Rim trade deal.
However, House Republican leaders might still hold a vote on
fast track to give members an opportunity to share their views.
Even if it passes, the legislation is still dead in the House
for now.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler)