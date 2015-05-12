WASHINGTON May 12 U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, a
leading Democrat behind "fast-track" trade negotiating
authority, announced he will vote "no" on a procedural step on
Tuesday that is designed to clear the way for debating the
controversial legislation President Barack Obama badly wants.
An aide to Wyden, the senior Democrat on the Senate Finance
Committee, said the senator was concerned about a lack of
enforcement provisions he wants to be included before going
forward.
Wyden's opposition at this stage, along with some other key
Democrats, likely means that the trade legislation will not yet
advance.
