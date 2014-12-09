REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Dec 9 The United States confirmed steep import duties on Chinese chemicals used in sanitizing water on Tuesday after a complaint the products were unfairly subsidized and sold too cheaply in U.S. markets.
In its final decision, the Department of Commerce set anti-dumping duties of 210.52 percent on imports from China of calcium hypochlorite, used in chlorinating and sanitizing water, and anti-subsidy duties of 65.85 percent.
The companies the duties will hit include China Petrochemical International, a subsidiary of Sinopec Corp , Hubei Dinglong Chemical Co, Tianjin Jinbin International Trade, and Wuhan Rui Sunny Chemical Co.
The complaint was brought by Arch Chemicals. The United States imported an estimated $8.1 million worth of calcium hypochlorite from China in 2013.
The decision is subject to a final ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission, which is due by Jan. 22 2015. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Peter Galloway)
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.