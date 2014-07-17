WASHINGTON, July 17 The United States on Thursday set steep import duties on Chinese chemicals used in sanitizing water after finding the products were being sold too cheaply in U.S. markets.

In a preliminary decision, the Department of Commerce set anti-dumping duties of 210.52 percent on Chinese imports of calcium hypochlorite, used in chlorinating and sanitizing water.

The duties will hit companies including China Petrochemical International, a subsidiary of Sinopec Corp, Tianjin Jinbin International Trade and Wuhan Rui Sunny Chemical Co.

The complaint was brought by Arch Chemicals. In 2013, imports of calcium hypochlorite from China were valued at an estimated $8.1 million.

The decision is subject to final rulings from Commerce, due by Nov. 28, and the U.S. International Trade Commission, due by Jan. 12 2015. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Nick Zieminski)