WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Tuesday confirmed duties on imports of specialized steel from
the Czech Republic, after finding the goods were being sold too
cheaply in the United States.
In Commerce's final decision, grain-oriented electrical
steel imports, mainly used in large and medium-sized electrical
power transformers, will face duties of up to 35.93 percent -
higher than the preliminary decision.
The complaint was lodged by AK Steel Corp, Allegheny
Ludlum Corp (IPO-ALGL.N) and the United Steelworkers union. Just
over $9 million worth of the Czech steel was imported in 2013.
The U.S. International Trade Commission is due to make its
final decision in the case by Nov. 6.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)