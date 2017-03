WASHINGTON, April 22 A U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday voted to beef up rules against currency manipulation in a trade enforcement bill, despite warnings from the Obama administration against the move.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 18 to 8 in favor of an amendment that would allow import duties against countries that deliberately weaken their currencies to make their exports cheaper, as part of a package of trade bills.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech)