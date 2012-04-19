(Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON, April 19 A U.S. trade panel approved
anti-dumping duties on steel nails from the United Arab Emirates
and optical brightening agents from China and Taiwan on
Thursday.
The U.S. International Trade Commission voted 6-0 in both
cases that U.S. producers had been materially injured or
threatened with material injury by the imports.
The two cases were among a group of five filed over of the
course of two days last year.
Earlier this week, the ITC rejected duties on refrigerators
from South Korea and Mexico and steel wheels from China.
The panel will vote on Monday in the fifth case involving
imports of steel wire from China and Mexico.
The decision on the steel nails is a victory for Mid
Continent Nail Corp, a Missouri-based firm that says it is the
largest supplier of fasteners to the wooden pallet and crating
industry in the United States.
Last month, the U.S. Commerce Department set anti-dumping
duties ranging from 2.8 percent to nearly 185 percent on steel
nail imports from the UAE. With the ITC vote, those will now
soon go into force.
The U.S. imported about $120 million worth of nails from the
UAE in 2011, up from $50.1 million two years earlier.
Clariant Corp, based in North Carolina, brought the case
against imports of brightening agents from China and Taiwan.
The Commerce Department last month set anti-dumping duties
ranging from 63.98 to 109.95 percent on imports from China and
6.20 percent from Taiwan.
The United States imported about $39 million worth of
brighteners from China last year and $19 million from Taiwan.
Common uses for the product are in laundry detergents and
cosmetics or to brighten paper.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by David Brunnstrom)