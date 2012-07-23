(Adds more detail from speech)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, July 23 President Barack Obama's new
trade enforcement unit is initially focusing on obstacles to
U.S. exports in at least six countries, including Chinese
industrial policies believed to violate world trade rules, a top
U.S. trade official said on Monday.
"We're looking at problems in at least a half-dozen
countries, and that number is going to grow. We've got problems
around the world," Tim Reif, general counsel in the U.S. Trade
Representative's office, said in a speech.
"At the same time, obviously, China presents a special
challenge," Reif said.
Obama, who is in a tough race for reelection against
Republican presidential challenger Mitt Romney, created the
trade enforcement unit this year to make sure other countries
live up to international trade obligations.
It draws on resources from throughout the federal government
to bolster trade enforcement efforts led by Reif in the U.S.
Trade Representative's office.
Romney has accused Obama of not being tough enough on China
and has promised to use the threat of sanctions to get Beijing
to change its trade practices.
The administration could file one or more new trade cases at
the World Trade Organization before the November election, Reif
told reporters after the speech, but he declined to discuss
specific countries or issues.
Two factors that the administration considers in deciding
whether to file a case is the economic cost of a particular
problem and the precedent the ruling would set, he told the
Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Reif said the Obama administration was pursuing a three-part
enforcement strategy against China that includes "going after
aspects of China's industrial policies that we can determine do
not meet WTO standards," Reif said.
Examples include a case the United States brought against
China's restrictions on exports of rare earths used in many
clean energy and consumer electronics products, and another case
it won against Chinese barriers to the country's trillion-dollar
electronic payments market, he said.
Washington is also aggressively challenging Beijing's
"newfound affinity" to use its countervailing and anti-dumping
duty laws to retaliate against other countries that legitimately
impose such duties on Chinese goods, he said.
The United States has filed three complaints in this area,
including a case it won against Chinese duties imposed on a
specialty steel product and a newer case against Chinese duties
on U.S. auto exports, Reif said.
The Obama administration is also defending its use of
countervailing and anti-dumping duties on certain Chinese goods
against China's attacks on their legitimacy, he said.
WTO rules allow countries to impose anti-dumping duties on
goods that evidence shows are unfairly priced and countervailing
duties on goods that have benefited from government subsidies.
(Editing by Neil Stempleman and Mohammad Zargham)