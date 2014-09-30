WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The United States is keen to
include investor protection in a trade pact being negotiated
with the European Union and will work with EU officials to find
the right balance, a senior U.S. trade official said on Tuesday.
Europe's expected new trade chief said on Monday she did not
rule out removing contentious investment protection provisions
from the U.S.-EU trade deal, the world's largest free trade
pact, which would be a blow to U.S. business groups.
Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Michael Punke said investor
state dispute settlement was a "very important goal" for the
United States in negotiating the Transatlantic Trade and
Investment Partnership (TTIP), and he was confident of finding a
solution.
"We believe that there is an appropriate way of balancing
the benefits and providing investment protection while at the
same time ensuring that we maintain ... the ability to regulate
in the interests of our consumers," he said at the Global
Services Summit in Washington, in response to a question.
The provision allows companies to bring claims against a
country to an arbitration court, which European consumer
advocates and unions fear will give too much power to U.S.-based
multinational firms.
Sweden's Cecilia Malmstrom, set to take over as the EU's
trade chief on Nov. 1 as part of a new EU management team, told
EU lawmakers U.S. companies would not be able to use the
provision to challenge Europe's safety and environmental laws.
Supporters say including investor protection in the TTIP
will act as a blueprint for future trade agreements with other
countries, such as China. But skeptics say it is not needed
since both Europe and the United States have well developed
legal systems.
Punke said he was hopeful of a "fresh start" on TTIP, which
is in its seventh round of negotiations this week, once the new
EU leadership team was in place.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)