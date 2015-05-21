BRIEF-U.S. FDA alerts consumers of nationwide voluntary recall of Epipen and Epipen JR
WASHINGTON May 21 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he has made no commitment to hold a vote on renewing the Export-Import Bank, which will have to shut down unless it is reauthorized before its mandate expires on June 30.
Earlier on Thursday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell pledged to hold a vote on renewing the bank in June, according to Senate Democrats.
Boehner, also a Republican, said he pledged to take up a reauthorization bill only if one is passed by the House Financial Services Committee. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Emily Stephenson)
WASHINGTON, March 31 NetSpend Corp, a unit of Total System Services Inc, has agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the prepaid card company deceived people about access to funds deposited on NetSpend debit cards, the FTC said on Friday.