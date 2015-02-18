WASHINGTON Feb 18 Clients and supporters of the U.S. export credit agency will descend on Capitol Hill next week to urge lawmakers to keep the Export Import Bank open as critics ramp up efforts to shut it down.

A temporary lifeline extended last year will run out on June 30 unless Congress extends the bank's term, a move strongly opposed by some Republicans who criticize Ex-Im's support for firms such as Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc as corporate welfare.

Conservative group Heritage Action for America launched a phone call campaign on Wednesday targeting constituents of 31 Republican lawmakers who are backing a bill to extend the bank's term but trim its lending cap.

"If lawmakers want to honor their mandate, they'll allow the bank to expire and focus on advancing policies that create opportunity for all," Heritage Action Chief Executive Officer Michael Needham said.

Supporters argue the bank's assistance is vital for smaller businesses that cannot get export insurance or capital guarantees through private channels.

More than 600 small to mid-sized exporters, manufacturers and business representatives from 41 states are expected to meet lawmakers and staff on Feb. 25 to urge them to extend Ex-Im's mandate.

Randy Barsalou, co-owner of Arkansas-based lumber exporter BCH Trading Company, said his firm's more than $10 million in exports was only possible because of Ex-Im support.

"When you go to a commercial bank in the United States as a small business ... if the receivables are all foreign receivables, that's where it stops, right there," said Barsalou, who has meetings lined up with two senators and his local representative during the two-day visit. "U.S. banks won't lend against foreign receivables."

The event is organized by the Exporters for Ex-Im Coalition. Business groups have made long-term reauthorization for Ex-Im one of their top priorities and want to avoid a repeat of last year, when a nine-month extension was approved just weeks before the bank's term was due to run out.

"We wanted to make sure members of Congress were hearing from their constituents and the companies with a footprint in their districts and states as they are considering legislation to try to get in on the early side," said Lauren Airey, director of trade facilitation policy at the National Association of Manufacturers. (Additional reporting by David Lawder; Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)