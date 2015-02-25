(Recasts to focus on bipartisan push for bill, adds Senate
discussions, quotes on coal)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON Feb 25 U.S. senators said on
Wednesday they are working on a bipartisan plan to keep the U.S.
Export-Import Bank open but the treatment of coal-fired power
projects is holding up a final deal.
Republican Mark Kirk and Democrat Joe Manchin said they
wanted to craft a compromise to satisfy both Democrats who
support the bank and Republicans who want changes.
"We look for the middle," Manchin said at a news conference
which coincided with a major push by the business community to
ensure the bank's survival and a plea from prominent Ex-Im
critic Jeb Hensarling, a Republican, to close it down.
A Senate bill may give supporters of Ex-Im, which provides
support for U.S. exporters and the buyers of U.S. goods,
leverage to push ahead with extending the bank's mandate, which
has to be renewed before June 30 if it is to remain open.
Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives
have put forward their own bills. But Hensarling, as chairman of
the committee responsible for the bank, is influential in
determining which bills come up for a vote.
Kirk said the bill would include reforms in legislation
backed by 58 House Republicans but "the coal problem has been
holding us up."
The House Republican bill would suspend rules limiting Ex-Im
financing for coal-fired power plants, while an alternative
introduced by senior Democrats on Wednesday leaves limits in
place.
Manchin, whose state of West Virginia is a major coal
producer, said staff were working to get the language on coal
right.
"There's going to be some people that don't want any coal
language at all, we know that, that's not a proper approach to
take, that's putting your head in the sand," Manchin said.
A senior staffer working on the bill, which would give Ex-Im
five more years and cut its lending cap by $5 billion to $135
billion, said a compromise could involve a partial rollback of
the limits on coal.
More than 600 small to mid-sized exporters, manufacturers
and business representatives from 41 states visited Capitol Hill
on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers to keep Ex-Im open.
Hensarling wrote in a letter to fellow lawmakers that Ex-Im
used taxpayer funds to help finance select U.S. exports at the
expense of others.
Critics charge that Ex-Im's support for overseas buyers of
U.S. goods, such as Boeing Co planes, gives foreign firms
an edge over U.S. competitors.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Andrew Hay)