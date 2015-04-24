WASHINGTON, April 24 Supporters of the U.S.
Export-Import Bank said on Friday they would press ahead with
legislation to keep the bank alive despite efforts to shut it
down.
"The perspective on the other side is not 'reform Export
Import Bank,' it is 'kill it,'" said Oklahoma Republican Frank
Lucas, whose support for Ex-Im has made him a target for
conservatives demanding the bank close. "This is a fight to the
political and economic death."
The export credit agency will shutter on June 30 if its
mandate is not renewed, and both supporters and opponents are
lobbying hard as the deadline approaches.
Some conservative Republicans say the bank, which provides
support for U.S. exporters and buyers of U.S. goods such as
Boeing Co planes, provides corporate welfare and is
unnecessary.
But supporters say it is vital for many small businesses
shut out of commercial financing options by guaranteeing loans
and providing export credit insurance.
Ex-Im Chairman Fred Hochberg said he was open to reforms as
part of the reauthorization process. However, he added, he had
reservations about one provision in a Senate bill, the only one
of four proposals before Congress which has bipartisan support.
The bill would overturn limits on financing coal-fired power
projects, a policy the White House has said it plans to stick
to.
"I can't agree with that part of the bill," Hochberg told
Reuters. "The president is very clear. We should not use
government resources except in the very poorest countries."
One of the bill's authors, North Dakota Democrat Heidi
Heitkamp, said she hoped the bill would come to the Senate floor
soon after assurances from Republican Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell, an Ex-Im critic, that he would not prevent a vote.
"We used to have arms races; we are having export races
now," she said at Ex-Im's annual conference, attended by more
than a thousand U.S. businesses, overseas buyers and government
representatives.
"Everybody knows now that how you become dominant is you are
the dominant economy ... the best priced, the highest quality
supplier of goods and services in the world."
Legislation would pass both chambers if a vote was allowed
by Congress's Republican leaders, Heitkamp said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ted Botha)