WASHINGTON, April 30 Republican U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he would support any plan to reform the U.S. Export-Import Bank or let its charter expire if one of those plans can win approval from the House Financial Services Committee.

Boehner told a news conference, however, that he is concerned about job losses that may result from closing the federal trade finance agency. He said he has told House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling, an opponent of the Ex-Im Bank, that a plan was needed soon.

"I've told the chairman he needs to come up with a plan," Boehner said. "If he does nothing, the Senate is likely to act" to renew the bank's charter, due to expire on June 30. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)