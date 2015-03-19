WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. senators are expected to unveil a bipartisan bill to extend the term of the Export-Import Bank later on Thursday, a Democratic aide said.

Republican Mark Kirk and Democrat Joe Manchin said on Feb. 25 they were working on legislation to keep the bank open past its current June 30 expiry date but the treatment of coal-fired power projects was holding up a final deal. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler)