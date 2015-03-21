(Adds additional quotes from White House and background on
By Roberta Rampton and Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, March 20 The White House said on
Friday it would press ahead to end government financing for most
coal-fired power plants overseas, a day after a bipartisan bill
sought to overturn limits on those projects financed by the U.S.
Export-Import Bank.
Lawmakers are trying to hammer out a plan to save the U.S.
Export-Import Bank, which provides support for U.S. exporters
and the buyers of U.S. goods, before its mandate expires on June
30.
On Thursday, a group of senators introduced a bill that they
say provides a bipartisan compromise on the export credit agency
- but also overturns limits on coal-fired power plant projects.
"The administration is strongly committed to the long-term
reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank," said White House
spokeswoman Jennifer Friedman.
"We are also fully committed to ending public financing for
the most polluting power plants overseas, except in the poorest
countries, and oppose language that would hinder implementation
of the president's Climate Action Plan," Friedman told Reuters.
Obama has said he wants to focus on cutting greenhouse gas
emissions at home and abroad in his remaining two years in
office. Later this year, he wants to negotiate an international
agreement to slow climate change.
In June 2013, Obama released a "Climate Action Plan" that
included a call to end government support for most new coal
plants overseas. The board of the Ex-Im Bank agreed, but
lawmakers from coal-producing states have fought the move.
Friedman noted that Germany, France, the United Kingdom,
Nordic countries, and the Netherlands have announced similar
policies on financing overseas coal plants.
"The administration is working hard to level the playing
field for U.S. exporters and will continue to push others to
adopt similar policies," she said.
The White House declined to comment specifically on the
energy provision included in Thursday's Ex-Im bill, which is
backed by four Democratic and four Republican senators.
The bill includes a provision that would ban
"discrimination" based on industry and energy source. A
Democratic aide said the provision would end restrictions on the
bank's financing for coal-fired plants.
The bill is a blueprint for balance between conservatives
who want to close the Ex-Im Bank, other Republicans who want
reforms, and many Democrats who prefer a longer-term mandate and
an expansion of the bank's activities.
The fight has huge ramifications for U.S. companies that
benefit from Ex-Im financing, including Boeing Co and
Caterpillar Inc.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Krista Hughes; Editing by
Bill Trott and Lisa Shumaker)