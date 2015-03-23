WASHINGTON, March 23 A leading U.S. business
lobby group on Monday urged senators to support a bipartisan
plan to save the U.S. Export-Import Bank and warned that closing
the bank would hurt jobs.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a letter it "strongly"
supported a bill to extend the mandate of the U.S. export credit
agency, which will shut on June 30 if its mandate is not
renewed.
The bill, introduced to the Senate on Thursday, seeks to
extend the bank's term until 2019, increase lending to small
businesses and overturn limits on coal-fired power plant
projects.
"The chamber urges you to cosponsor this bill," wrote Bruce
Josten, executive vice president of government affairs at the
group, a major political donor.
"Failure to reauthorize Ex-Im would put at risk hundreds of
thousands of American jobs, and would hurt our small- and
medium-size businesses."
Some conservative Republicans oppose reauthorizing the bank
and argue that Ex-Im's support for overseas buyers of U.S.
goods, such as Boeing Co planes, gives foreign firms an
edge over U.S. competitors.
