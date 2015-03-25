(Changes quote in fourth paragraph to read 'country' rather
than 'county')
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. business groups on
Wednesday pushed lawmakers to approve a long-term extension for
the U.S. Export-Import Bank, keeping up the pressure to defy
conservatives who want the bank to shut.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, National
Foreign Trade Council, Aerospace Industries Association and
other industry groups said closing the bank, which will shut on
June 30 if its mandate is not renewed, would hurt exports.
"The undersigned organizations urge the U.S. House of
Representatives to provide certainty in the market and protect
American jobs by passing a long-term Ex-Im reauthorization as
expeditiously as possible," said the letter, seen by Reuters.
"We are reaching a critical juncture in this debate, and
business owners across the country cannot afford to continue
with this sense of uncertainty any longer."
Businesses have complained about losing contracts or being
unable to bid for work because they did not have financial
backing for deals lined up, in contrast to overseas competitors.
Ex-Im provides backing for U.S. exporters as well as to
foreign buyers of U.S. goods, such as Boeing Co planes.
Critics argue that gives some foreign firms an edge over U.S.
competitors and that Ex-Im support is corporate welfare.
Bills supporting Ex-Im introduced in the House of
Representatives have backing from more than half that chamber's
lawmakers, but face opposition from Jeb Hensarling, a Republican
who chairs the House committee responsible for the bank and is
influential in determining which bills come up for a vote.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes)