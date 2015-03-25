U.S. business groups on Wednesday pushed
lawmakers to approve a long-term extension for the U.S.
Export-Import Bank, keeping up the pressure to defy
conservatives who want the bank to shut.
Closing the bank, which will shut on June 30 if its mandate
is not renewed, would hurt exports, said the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce, Business Roundtable, National Foreign Trade Council,
National Association of Manufacturers and 10 other industry
associations including those representing small business,
aerospace, financial services, nuclear energy and engineering
companies.
"The undersigned organizations urge the U.S. House of
Representatives to provide certainty in the market and protect
American jobs by passing a long-term Ex-Im reauthorization as
expeditiously as possible," said the letter, seen by Reuters.
"We are reaching a critical juncture in this debate, and
business owners across the country cannot afford to continue
with this sense of uncertainty any longer."
Businesses have complained about losing contracts or being
unable to bid for work because they did not have financial
backing for deals lined up, in contrast to overseas competitors.
The letter shows the wide range of business groups lobbying
Congress to extend the export credit agency's mandate. They are
opposed by conservative groups such as the Club for Growth and
Heritage Action for America, which argue Ex-Im favors special
interests and provides corporate welfare.
Ex-Im provides backing for U.S. exporters as well as to
foreign buyers of U.S. goods, such as Boeing Co planes.
Bills supporting Ex-Im introduced in the House of
Representatives have backing from more than half that chamber's
lawmakers, but face opposition from Jeb Hensarling, a Republican
who chairs the House committee responsible for the bank and is
influential in determining which bills come up for a vote.