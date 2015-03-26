WASHINGTON, March 26 U.S. conservatives are
increasing efforts to convince lawmakers to close the
Export-Import Bank with a letter to Congress and targeted
digital advertisements.
Freedom Partners, a conservative advocacy group backed by
billionaires Charles and David Koch, wrote to members of
Congress on Thursday urging them to let the export credit
agency's mandate expire on June 30.
"The Export-Import Bank ... uses taxpayer dollars to boost
profits for some of the world's largest and most well-connected
corporations," president Marc Short said in the letter.
"It also distorts the free marketplace, sends billions of
dollars to foreign companies, puts 99 percent of America's small
businesses at a competitive disadvantage, and eliminates
American jobs."
Ex-Im provides backing for U.S. exporters as well as to
foreign buyers of U.S. goods, such as Boeing Co planes,
which critics argue gives them an edge over U.S. competitors.
The bank says it funds itself through fees and interest and
returns a profit to taxpayers.
Freedom Partners started a six-figure digital advertising
campaign this week blasting Ex-Im as a "bad deal," part of a
push that will continue for the next few months.
Business groups are lobbying hard to keep the bank open,
arguing its services are vital for small businesses snubbed by
commercial lenders, support jobs and cost taxpayers nothing.
The National Association of Manufacturers, U.S. Chamber of
Commerce, Business Roundtable and other industry groups wrote to
lawmakers on Wednesday asking them to back legislation to
reauthorize the bank.
Republican Paul Ryan, who heads the House of
Representatives' Committee on Ways and Means, said on Thursday
the bank should close.
"I see it as crony capitalism. The argument that other
countries do it is an argument that just does not fly with me.
We're America," he told reporters.
