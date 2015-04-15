By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON, April 15
WASHINGTON, April 15 A Republican lawmaker
pushing to reauthorize the U.S. Export-Import Bank said on
Wednesday he was confident the export credit agency would get a
lifeline before a June 30 deadline, based on "positive
interactions" he has had with Ex-Im critic Jeb Hensarling.
Hensarling, chairman of the House of Representatives
committee with jurisdiction over the bank, has said he wants the
bank's mandate to expire in June and he plays a key role in
deciding whether legislation to renew it can progress to a vote.
"I feel really, really good about reauthorization at this
point," Tennessee Republican Stephen Fincher said during a call
organized by Exporters for Ex-Im Coalition ahead of a
congressional hearing on the bank, which provides support to
U.S. exporters and foreign buyers of U.S. goods.
"He (Hensarling) continues to have some reservations about
reauthorization, but I've had some positive interactions with
him here of late," Fincher said.
At the hearing on Wednesday to examine Ex-Im reforms,
lawmakers pressed Ex-Im officials over corruption issues after
the U.S. Department of Justice charged a former loan officer
with bribery.
A section of Republicans fiercely opposed to the bank say it
mostly helps large companies like Boeing and critics say
the bank is corrupt and lacks accountability.
The bank's acting inspector general, Michael McCarthy, said
31 corruption and fraud investigations remain open and told
lawmakers that more indictments could come.
U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs
Nathan Sheets said Ex-Im creates a level playing field with
China and European countries, which also provide export support
for their companies, especially in the aircraft sector.
"Curtailing U.S. export financing unilaterally could
undermine our exporters' ability to compete, potentially causing
them to lose business to foreign competitors whose governments
continue to provide that support," Sheets said.
Fincher's bill, introduced in January, would renew Ex-Im for
five more years and make reforms, including independent audits
of Ex-Im's portfolio and raised capital requirements for loans.
Hensarling in February wrote to fellow lawmakers saying he
opposed Ex-Im's reauthorization, calling it "politically-driven
lending."
A spokesman for Hensarling said he would not comment on
conversations between the chairman and other lawmakers.
Lawmakers last fall extended the bank's charter for nine
months, temporarily averting a shutdown while they sought a
long-term solution.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Bernard Orr)