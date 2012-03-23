(Refiles to remove extra "future" in headline)
* Washington state Democrat says bank renewal needed soon
* Calls House Republican bill a "rifle shot" aimed at Boeing
WASHINGTON, March 22 Republican opposition to
maintaining the nearly 80-year-old U.S. Export-Import Bank could
soon force it to stop operations, dealing a blow to Boeing
and other U.S. exporters, a Democratic lawmaker said on
Thursday.
"I fear the future of the Eximbank is in doubt,"
Representative Jim McDermott, said in an speech to the
Washington International Trade Association.
"We have to get the reauthorization done now, before the
lights go out at the Eximbank in May."
The Washington Democrat told Reuters he still hoped a deal
could be struck to renew the bank's charter before it expires on
May 31. But that might be only another temporary extension to
get the issue past the November presidential and congressional
elections, he said.
"I can't believe (the Republicans are) as bad as it looks
like they are right now. They have to come to their senses
sometime soon," McDermott said.
The Eximbank provides direct loans and other credit
assistance to help exporters make sales in markets considered
too risky for private banks.
However, it is nearing its current $100 billion credit
exposure cap and could have to stop issuing new loans or credit
guarantees by May 1.
Boeing, which has major production facilities in McDermott's
home state of Washington, is the bank's biggest customer and
bank officials estimate their loan programs help support about
290,000 jobs annually in U.S. export industries.
The Obama administration and congressional Democrats want to
renew the bank's charter for four years and raise its credit
exposure cap to $140 billion.
However, a number of conservative Republicans have
philosophical objections to Eximbank, which has it roots in the
Depression-era Democratic administration of Franklin D.
Roosevelt.
House Republican leaders have proposed renewing the bank's
charter for one year and raising its cap to $113 billion, an
approach Eximbank President Fred Hochberg has called inadequate.
In an opinion piece this week in Washington Examiner,
Senator Jim DeMint, a South Carolina Republican, blasted the
bank as an example of U.S. "corporate welfare".
He made the comment even though Boeing's production facility
for its 787 Dreamliner is in South Carolina.
On Tuesday, Senate Republicans blocked an effort to force a
vote on raising the bank's credit cap, even though a number said
they favored renewing the bank's charter. Those include South
Carolina's other senator, Lindsey Graham.
"I wish we didn't need an Ex-Im Bank. But other countries
have far more aggressive financing regimes in place. The United
States cannot and should not unilaterally disarm," Graham said
in a statement.
An aide to the Republican House of Representatives
leadership said Republicans were working with colleagues there
and in the Senate to advance a bipartisan extension for the
Export-Import Bank that included reforms and accountability
measures.
McDermott described the Republican bill as a "rifle shot
right at Boeing's head" because of provisions that he said would
make it impossible for the aircraft manufacturer to use
Eximbank's service.
He said House Republican Leader Eric Cantor has "carried the
water for Delta," by crafting the bill to address the
airline's concern that it is hurt by Eximbank financing to
foreign competitors such as Air India.
