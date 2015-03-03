WASHINGTON, March 3 The chairman of the U.S. Senate committee responsible for trade said on Tuesday it is unlikely that a fast-track trade bill will come before lawmakers for consideration before April.

"It does not look like it will come up before April at this point because of all the work that has to be done on budget and such in March," Republican Orrin Hatch said, in reply to a question about when the bill would fit in the legislative calendar.

The panel's top Democrat, Ron Wyden, said negotiators are continuing to find common ground. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech)