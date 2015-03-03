WASHINGTON, March 3 Bipartisan talks on a bill to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress are "stuck" over Democratic demands, the Republican chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance said on Tuesday.

"Right now it's kind of stuck because I think some of the Democrats want things that we just can't give them because it basically diminishes the ability of (trade promotion authority) to really work," Senator Orrin Hatch told reporters.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)