WASHINGTON, July 25 The U.S. Department of
Commerce on Friday confirmed final import duties on ferrosilicon
from Venezuela and found no dumping of products from Russia,
upholding an earlier decision.
Final dumping margins on ferrosilicon, used as an alloying
agent in the production of steel and cast iron, were set at
22.84 percent, slightly lower than preliminary levels.
U.S. producers Globe Specialty Metals and CC Metals
and Alloys had lodged a complaint alleging the products were
being sold too cheaply in the United States, or dumped.
In 2013, imports of ferrosilicon from Russia were valued at
about $117.5 million and from Venezuela about $43.3 million.
The International Trade Commission is due to make its final
decision in the case by Sept. 7.
