By Doug Palmer
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 16 White House international
economic affairs adviser Mike Froman is considered the top
candidate for U.S. Trade Representative, but pressure on
President Barack Obama to fill his second term Cabinet with more
women and minorities could lead to a different decision.
Two business officials said they expected Froman to get the
job, but the White House has not signaled that a decision has
been made.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk, an African-American,
said last year he did not intend to serve a second term, but he
has not said when he will leave.
The White House and USTR declined comment on the timing of
an announcement for the top U.S. trade post.
Froman, a former Citicorp executive who has known Obama
since they worked together on the Harvard Law Review, is viewed
by many in the business community as the most likely successor.
Kirk and Froman have collaborated over the past four years,
a period marked by stalemate in world trade talks and prolonged
U.S. deliberation over three free trade agreements from former
President George W. Bush's administration.
Froman played an instrumental role in negotiations that led
to congressional approval of the South Korea, Colombia and
Panama pacts during Obama's third year in office.
He is well-known in diplomatic circles for his work in the
Group of 20 and other international forums.
Earlier this week, Obama was forced to defend his record on
appointing women and minorities, after nominating four men for
high-power posts: CIA director and the secretaries of State,
Treasury and Defense.
He urged critics to wait "until they've seen all my
appointments, who's in the White House staff and who's in my
Cabinet, before they rush to judgment."
One Democratic strategist said he believed that Froman would
be an excellent choice for the job, but was beginning to wonder
if Obama might be tempted to appoint a woman.
"I'd heard that the job was Froman's if he wanted it. But
maybe it's time for the administration to pull out their
'binders full of women,'" he said, referring to Republican Mitt
Romney's memorable phrase from the presidential debates.
The strategist pointed to a number of women who could be
candidates for the trade post, including former Washington
Governor Chris Gregoire, whose state depends heavily on exports,
current Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael
Brainard and Xerox chief executive Ursula Burns, who is also
vice chair of Obama's export council.
Gregoire and Burns, an African-American, have been mentioned
for other posts in the administration.
Obama could make good on his promise of diversity by turning
to men already in his administration.
Commerce Under Secretary Francisco Sanchez, a Hispanic,
recently received high marks in a poll of Washington trade
specialists for his contribution to trade policy.
Demetrios Marantis, a Greek-American, is deputy U.S. Trade
Representative for Asia and Africa and has close ties to Senate
Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus.