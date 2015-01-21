WASHINGTON Jan 21 The United States' top trade official on Wednesday said the nation needs fast-track authority so that its trading partners have confidence when they make a concession, adding that the power is not designed to rush agreements through Congress.

"The one thing about so-called 'fast track' is that there is nothing fast about it," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a speech

Fast-track, or trade promotion authority, allows for several months between the administration giving notice to Congress that it plans to sign a trade deal and approving that deal, he said.

