WASHINGTON Oct 3 House Republican Leader Eric Cantor said on Monday he expects the House of Representatives to pass long-delayed trade deals with South Korea, Panama and Colombia this month.

Cantor told reporters that he expected an announcement soon on when President Barack Obama would formally submit the pacts.

Some private sector sources are expecting Obama to submit the pacts later on Monday.

Cantor declined to express a view on China currency legislation, saying he would closely watching Senate action on that issue this week.

Cantor told reporters he was also anxious to hear the White House's view of the bill, including the "unintended consequences" the bill could have on consumer prices and other issues. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Eric Beech)