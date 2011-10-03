WASHINGTON Oct 3 House Republican Leader Eric
Cantor said on Monday he expects the House of Representatives
to pass long-delayed trade deals with South Korea, Panama and
Colombia this month.
Cantor told reporters that he expected an announcement soon
on when President Barack Obama would formally submit the
pacts.
Some private sector sources are expecting Obama to submit
the pacts later on Monday.
Cantor declined to express a view on China currency
legislation, saying he would closely watching Senate action on
that issue this week.
Cantor told reporters he was also anxious to hear the White
House's view of the bill, including the "unintended
consequences" the bill could have on consumer prices and other
issues.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Eric Beech)