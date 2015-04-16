WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. Trade Representative
Michael Froman said on Thursday getting authority to move trade
deals through Congress quickly would allow the Obama
administration to move trade agreements forward.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said although he had not
seen details of a new bill, which could be announced later on
Thursday, provisions in previous drafts to make rules against
currency manipulation a negotiating objective would send a
"powerful" signal to trading partners.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Will Dunham)