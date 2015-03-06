WASHINGTON, March 6 A delay in finalizing legislation to streamline the passage of trade deals through the U.S. Congress should not push back the timetable for completing a Pacific trade deal, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Catherine Novelli said even if lawmakers do not vote on so-called fast track legislation until April, it will not stop negotiators from pressing ahead with the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

"I don't think that would impede in any way being able to complete the TPP," Novelli told Reuters.

"We are very optimistic that these issues can be ironed out and that a bill can be brought forward, even if it's not being voted on on the floor in March, the bill itself can be brought forward."

Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch, a Republican, said this week that talks with Democrats on the legislation were "stuck" and he did not see the bill, which would give Congress a yes-or-no vote on trade deals, coming up on the legislative schedule before next month.

New Zealand Trade Minister Tim Groser said on Feb. 26 the deal had to be finished by mid-year.

The United States is also negotiating a trade deal with the European Union, which is keen for Washington to commit to exports of oil and natural gas.

Novelli said the United States' 40-year-old ban on crude oil exports was not up for discussion as part of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), while talks were continuing on natural gas.

"We have not normally had energy be part of our agreements, we have not put down a hard foot on that though with the EU, and that remains to be worked out," Novelli said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Grant McCool)