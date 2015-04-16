(Fixes day of week to Thursday)
WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. senators struck a
bipartisan deal to allow a bill to fast track trade deals
through Congress to move in parallel with aid for workers hurt
by trade, opening the door to introducing the bill as soon as
Thursday, they said.
U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said a
deal with the panel's top Democrat, Ron Wyden, was close.
At the start of a committee hearing on trade, Hatch and
Wyden said the committee could reconvene later on Thursday if
needed to consider legislation.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes)