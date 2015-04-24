(New throughout)
WASHINGTON, April 23 Legislation to speed trade
deals through the U.S. Congress cleared through a key committee
on Thursday, but low Democratic support signaled a looming
battle over a Pacific trade pact central to President Barack
Obama's strategic shift toward Asia.
Democrats and Republicans clashed over proposals to punish
countries that manipulate their currencies to gain an export
edge and ways to give lawmakers more leverage over trade deals
like the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Despite the partisan wrangling, the vote in the House of
Representatives' Ways and Means Committee marked an important
step forward for the legislation, which would prohibit Congress
from amending trade deals and allow for just yes-or-no votes.
Obama and major U.S. trade partners, including Japan, have
said the measure is vital to seal the TPP deal.
A companion "fast-track" bill cleared a Senate panel on
Wednesday, and both are now ready for action in their respective
chambers.
Still, the way forward is likely to be treacherous with many
of Obama's fellow Democrats in opposition over worries that
trade deals could harm jobs and the environment, leaving the
White House to rely heavily on Republican support.
The House committee's 25 to 13 vote in favor of the bill
provided an exhibit of this unusual alliance, with only two of
the panel's 15 Democrats voting for the legislation - much less
support than it received in the Senate panel.
Committee chairman Paul Ryan joked it was a "strange world"
when he had to defend Obama against amendments moved by his own
party.
The panel's top Democrat, Sander Levin of Michigan, is one
of the fiercest opponents. He put forward an alternative backed
by unions and the House Democratic leadership, but Ryan did not
allow a vote.
In both the House and Senate committees, lawmakers pressed
to insert provisions allowing the United States to punish trade
partners who deliberately weaken their currencies to make their
goods more competitive in global markets.
Both panels largely fended off those efforts, with the House
committee rejecting a tough currency rule 24 votes to 14. The
Obama administration had warned the provision would sink the
TPP, as trading partners worried that central bank efforts to
boost growth could come under U.S. attack if their currencies
weakened.
The House panel did not take up a Senate tweak excluding
countries deemed soft on human trafficking from fast-tracked
trade deals - potentially hitting TPP partner Malaysia. Ryan
said the change would make it very difficult for the
administration in negotiating the TPP accord.
Obama sees the TPP as an important counterweight to China's
growing clout in the region. An agreement would stretch from
Japan to Chile and cover a third of world trade.
But U.S. trading partners have expressed hesitance to
finalize a deal that could be reopened by the U.S. Congress.
To make the fast-track bill more palatable for critics, its
sponsors inserted a provision that would turn off the
streamlined procedures if a trade deal did not fulfill
objectives set by Congress.
But some House Democrats said that did not go far enough. "I
don't want at the end of the deal to be told that you did the
best you could," said New York's Charles Rangel.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Alan Crosby)