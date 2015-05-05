(Adds White House comment, opinion poll, background)

WASHINGTON May 5 U.S. Senate Republicans plan to push ahead with legislation key to sealing a Pacific trade pact as soon as possible, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday, despite objections from the chamber's top Democrat.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said that as soon as the Senate finished work on budget and Iran legislation, he would attempt to bring up a bill to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress.

The budget and Iran bills are expected to be completed by next week.

An aide to Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid said on Monday that Reid would try to delay the trade bill until bills to authorize highway funding and renew a domestic surveillance program are debated - a move that could push back a vote on fast-track until June.

While Reid does not set the Senate schedule, he could erect procedural roadblocks that would make it difficult to move the trade bill promptly and jeopardize an already-tight timetable.

Some of the 11 other countries negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership have said fast-track authority, which restricts Congress to a yes-or-no vote on trade deals, is essential before closing the TPP. The deal will have to pass Congress this year to avoid being bogged down in 2016 U.S. election campaigns.

Many Democrats, worried about the impact of trade on U.S. jobs, oppose the legislation and a tough fight is expected in the House of Representatives.

Still, a Wall Street Journal/NBC poll showed 37 percent of Americans say that free trade has helped the United States, compared to 31 percent who said it has hurt. It was the first time since 1999 that trade supporters outnumbered critics, the newspaper said. NBC said Democratic supporters were more supportive than Republicans.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters there was "strong bipartisan support" for both the trade bill and surveillance reforms.

"We're setting the bar awfully low if we think the Senate can only do one thing over the course of the next month," he said.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, who drafted the fast-track bill in partnership with Republicans, said all three bills could and should be completed before the end-of-May break.

The two measures Reid mentioned face approaching deadlines. Congress needs to renew funds for transport infrastructure by May 31, while the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act expires on June 1. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)