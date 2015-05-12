WASHINGTON May 12 Legislation key to sealing a Pacific trade pact failed a key test in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in the first broad gauge of congressional sentiment toward a deal that is central to President Barack Obama's strategic shift on Asia.

The Senate voted 52-45, missing the 60-vote threshold, to not limit debate on whether to proceed with a bill granting the White House authority to speed trade deals through Congress, which is opposed by many of Obama's fellow Democrats. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese)