BRIEF-Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim's FY 2016 compensation $7.5 mln vs $9.4 mln in FY 2015
WASHINGTON May 12 Legislation key to sealing a Pacific trade pact failed a key test in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in the first broad gauge of congressional sentiment toward a deal that is central to President Barack Obama's strategic shift on Asia.
The Senate voted 52-45, missing the 60-vote threshold, to not limit debate on whether to proceed with a bill granting the White House authority to speed trade deals through Congress, which is opposed by many of Obama's fellow Democrats. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.