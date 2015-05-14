(Repeats to widen readership)
By Richard Cowan and Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON May 14 President Barack Obama's
trade agenda, which focuses squarely on developing stronger ties
with Asia, gets a shot at new life on Thursday when the U.S.
Senate is set to hold an important test vote on legislation to
help him complete a Pacific Rim deal.
Just two days earlier, Obama's own Democrats defied him and
blocked consideration of the "fast-track" trade negotiating
authority he needs to complete the Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP) trade deal with 11 other Pacific Rim countries ranging
from Chile to Malaysia.
Under fast-track, the U.S. Congress can approve or reject
the TPP deal, but not amend its contents.
On this second try, enough Democrats are expected to support
the legislation after they won the scheduling of a separate vote
on a bill punishing countries that unfairly manipulate their
currencies to keep their exports cheap.
"Though I am of course wary of counting my proverbial
chickens before they are hatched ... I expect we will get a
strong bipartisan vote in favor of finally beginning debate on
these important bills," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin
Hatch, a Republican, said late on Wednesday.
The Senate is scheduled to vote on Thursday on an African
trade bill that is expected to win strong support from Democrats
and Republicans, as well as a customs bill containing the
currency rules.
Assuming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell musters the
60 votes needed in the 100-member Senate to limit debate on
whether to bring the fast-track trade bill to the floor,
senators are expected to spend at least part of next week
debating amendments before voting on passage.
Left-wing Democrats want tougher controls on foreign labor
and environmental standards, which they see as necessary to
create a level playing field in any free-trade agreement the
United States enters.
Some conservative Republicans, meanwhile, could end up
voting against fast-track next week because they do not want to
give Obama any new powers.
Even if the Senate approves the currency manipulation
measure on Thursday, there is no guarantee the House of
Representatives will embrace it. Furthermore, Obama could veto
such a bill if it reached his desk, claiming it would threaten
free-trade negotiations.
Trade is a hot-button issue with many Democrats in the
United States, as labor unions and environmentalists - two of
their important political supporters - are actively trying to
kill fast-track.
Obama's aggressive defense of fast-track has put him at odds
with the left wing of the Democratic Party, pitting him against
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading liberal voice.
